‘The Punisher’ Releases New Motion Poster Featuring Jigsaw

Just over two weeks until the premiere of The Punisher Season Two, marketing for the upcoming season of the Netflix show is in full swing. Earlier this afternoon, the show’s official Twitter feed released a motion poster featuring one of the series’ primary character.

Tweeting “Before and after,” the motion poster features the many faces of one Billy Russo/Jigsaw (Ben Barnes) both before and after his heinous injuries at the hands of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal).

Videos by ComicBook.com

With a handful of shots included in the motion poster, Russo can be seen at various stages of his life — including a shot when he served in the armed forces alongside Castle all the way up until present day in the show’s timeline with his new drawn-on mask.

When Russo returns to live-action in a few weeks, the character will bring a plethora of vulnerabilities with him. According to Barnes, his character has essentially taken a 180 in confidence between the two seasons of the Steven Lightfoot-run show.

“There wasn’t much vulnerability to Billy Russo the first season, it was a lot of Burberry and hair gel first, human being second,” said Barnes. “Then in this, all that’s gone. He’s in a gown and he doesn’t want to look at himself. He doesn’t know if there’s anyone in the world who will understand, and I think that’s a beautifully vulnerable position to be in.”

Along with Barnes and Bernthal, Amber Rose Revah and Jason R. Moore are both slated to reprise their roles as Agent Dinah Madani and Curtis, respectively. Newcomers Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) will be playing a character by the name of Amy while Josh Stewart plays the mysterious John Pilgrim and Supergirl alum Floriana Lima plays Dr. Krista Dumont.

Are you looking forward to The Punisher Season Two? What’d you think of the teaser released earlier in the week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by dropping me a mention (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

The second season of The Punisher drops on January 18th. The first season is now available for streaming on Netflix.