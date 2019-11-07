R-Rated Deadpool Movies And Family Guy Confirmed To Remain On Hulu And Not Go To Disney+

Disney+ is just about ready to launch, and the much-anticipated streaming service already has a compelling price point and a lengthy library of content to hit the ground running with. That said, not everything that falls under the Disney or Fox banners will end up on Disney+, as Disney CEO Bog Iger laid out in a lengthy interview with Bloomberg. Iger was speaking about the stacked content that will be on the service, which includes Marvel movies, Star Wars movies, Disney animation, Disney live-action, Disney Channel content, and a host of content procured from the Fox deal. That said, it won’t include Deadpool or Family Guy, as the more adult or Rated-R content is staying put on Hulu.

Iger was speaking about the huge catalog of Simpsons episodes, saying “There are 30 seasons of The Simpsons there”. As he is scrolling through the content he also finds Fox’s The Sound of Music, and it’s there that the article confirms the more adult content like Fox’s Deadpool movies or Fox’s topical comedy show Family Guy will not be available on Disney+.

Instead, they will stay on Hulu, and that will probably be the case for other films like Fox’s Logan, which was also Rated-R. We’ll have to wait and see of course, but it makes sense since Disney is so family-friendly and by extension, it seems their new streaming service will share that trait.

Having it on Hulu gives that platform something different and unique for fans of Disney properties and allows Disney to basically have their cake and eat it too.

Disney+ is launching with several anticipated films and shows, including the new High School Musical series, Lady and the Tramp, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and The Mandalorian, and even more original content is on the way, including Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and more.

Disney is not slowing down anytime soon, though it looks like you’ll need to get Hulu if you want to see everything the studio has to offer.

