‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Gets an Official Release Date

Sylvester Stallone is returning to the role of Rambo for the franchise’s fifth installment later this year. While Rambo: Last Blood has already completed production, there had been a major question mark next to the film’s potential release date. Finally, the mystery has come to a close.

Lionsgate announced on Thursday that Rambo: Last Blood would officially hit theaters on September 20th of this year. This movie will likely end the story that began with Stallone and the original Rambo film, First Blood, which was released in 1982.

While this will be the fifth time that Stallone has taken on the role of John Rambo, it’s the first in eleven years. The fourth movie, simply titled Rambo, hit theaters back in 2008.

Rambo: Last Blood will offer a different wrinkle to the story of the classic film character, as he goes to war with a Mexican cartel over a terrifying sex trafficking ring. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below:

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Stallone will be joined by co-stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal, Oscar Jaenada, and Adriana Barraza.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo: Last Blood, with a script from Matt Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone. Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon are producing, while Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson are serving as executive producers.

The first Rambo movie hit theaters in 1982, followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, Rambo III in 1988, and Rambo in 2008. Over the course of the first four movies, the Rambo franchise has earned more than $294 million at the domestic box office, and $727 million worldwide.

