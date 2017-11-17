‘The Punisher’ Netflix Release Day Teaser Debuts Online

The Punisher is now out on Netflix, and Marvel is celebrating with a new teaser trailer.

The new teaser shows Frank Castle walking towards a glass mirror that’s shattering. As the glass flies towards him the characters change, cycling through the cast as Jon Bernthal narrates. “Look at yourself,” Bernthal says. “What do you see? Your choices, mistakes…the past leaves nowhere to hide. Ones you loved…you trusted. The worst scars are on the inside. They never heal.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the full teaser in the clip above.

Fans have been waiting to see Bernthal in action again since his fantastic appearance in Daredevil Season Two, and Bernthal recently revealed how he went about preparing for his solo role.

“I did [The Punisher] both this year and last year, but I’m on my own for, like, the first four months of shooting, so what that basically means is I’m away from my wife and my three young kids,” Bernthal said. “I don’t socialize, I’m not out at restaurants or bars or going to movies or anything like that… There are some actors that can be in the middle of talking about sports or having a hot dog and then jump in front of a camera and do the scene, and I’m just not that guy. I wish I was.”

If there’s one aspect of Frank’s character that Bernthal wants to get perfect, it’s his background as a soldier.

“I think there’s a bit of Frank in all of us,” Bernthal said. “We all go through bouts of darkness and regret and shame, and we mess up and we make mistakes, so I think to really zero in on that and to dig into that wound is what makes him interesting… But if there’s one thing I want to get right for this show, it’s that I want to be completely respectful of the military community and the people that this character means so much to. I just really want to get that right. More than anything, Frank is a soldier.”

Fans can see for themselves if he succeeded, as The Punisher is available on Netflix now.