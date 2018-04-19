Return Of The Fantastic Four Teaser Trailer Released

The Fantastic Four is set to return to the Marvel universe, and a new trailer shows off the gorgeous first cover.

Marvel’s first family is returning to comics courtesy of writer Dan Slott and artist Sara Pichelli, and each issue will feature some stunning covers by Esad Ribic. As you can see in the image below, the cover features new looks for Thing, Invisible Woman, and Reed Richards, who is sporting a beard. As for Human Torch, well, it’s kind of hard to improve upon being made of fire, but his design also sports some differences.

The trailer goes through some of the Fantastic Four’s greatest battles, including throwdowns with Galactus and Doctor Doom. You can see their journey in action in the new trailer above.

“Celebrate the Fantastic Four with a view into their past and a look towards the future, from their debut in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s classic 1961 issue to their much-anticipated return in August’s upcoming new series from Dan Slott (Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer), Sara Pichelli (Spider-Man: Miles Morales), and Esad Ribic (Infamous Iron Man, Marvel Legacy, Secret Wars)!”

As for Slott and Pichelli, Marvel Editor in Chief CB Cebulski said Marvel has been waiting for the right creative team to come available for this book, and Slott and Pichelli’s previous commitments have come to a close, opening them up to bring Marvel’s fearsome foursome back into the fold.

The iconic foursome was split up during Secret Wars, leaving Thing and Human Torch as the only remaining members of the team still on Earth. Marvel Legacy #1 hinted otherwise, teasing that Reed and Sue were still alive and featured narration from Val and Franklin Richards, all of which are living in another dimension or universe. Recent issues of Marvel 2-In-One have also debuted new costumes for the team, and now we’ve got our first look at Marvel’s first family back in action.

While the full team is returning in their own series, Marvel 2-In-One will continue, and Fantastic Four characters still might show up from time to time.