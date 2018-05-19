Robert Downey Jr. Shares ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Behind-The-Scenes Look

Avengers: Infinity War had plenty of movie magic, and Iron Man‘s Robert Downey Jr. gave fans a look behind the scenes with some of his Marvel comrades.

Downey shared some behind the scenes footage from Infinity War, which takes place early on in the film right after Thanos’ Q-Ship descends upon New York. Stark, Doctor Strange, Wong, and Bruce Banner all stand outside the Sanctum Sanctorum, and it’s kind of cool to see what things look like without all the effects thrown in.

The sequence also catches Joe and Anthony Russo in their director’s chairs, giving notes here and there to the actors on set.

"Just a little glimpse behind the curtain on @avengers … It's #moviemagic baby…"

Not seen here is Captain America’s Chris Evans, who many fans wanted to see interact with Stark once more after the fallout from Captain America: Civil War. Stark never actually meets up with Cap in Infinity War, as the two are fighting Thanos on different fronts and with different teams.

At one point though Stark does attempt to call Cap on the flip phone from Civil War, but Thanos and his minions throw a wrench in that. To Downey though, picking up that phone in the first place is the hardest part in mending that relationship.

“To me the big question is could he ever in clear conscience pick up that flip phone Cap sent him at the end of Civil War. That is really it. For me I think back to Obidiah and that deception,” Downey said, reasoning “it’s why [former Journey lead singer] Steve Perry never went back to Journey.”

“I feel like my instinct would be to bust his jaw. All I know is that there’s something about being on camera with [Chris] Evans. I hate to say it, but I don’t know what I’m gonna do when he’s not Cap anymore,” Downey said.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.