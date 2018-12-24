‘Runaways’ Introduces Marvel Character But Retcons Their Origin

With the premiere of Runaways season two on Hulu, Alex Wilder (Rhenzy Feliz), Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), and company have returned to the small screen. But with them, however, the show’s sophomore outing introduced a few more comic-accurate characters, including one that had their origin changed drastically.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for season two of Runaways. If you have yet to watch the hit Hulu show, proceed with caution.

Earlier on in the season, Jonah (Julian McMahon) takes Karolina (Ginny Gardner) down into the massive pit we were first introduced to last season. There, we see his bio-organic space vessel trapped in the ground. Karolina instantly makes a connection with the ship and Jonah informs him that some of her Gibborim family members have been trapped in it since they crash landed.

Fast forward an episode or two and the group of Runaways — and their parents in The Pride — are hell-bent on destroying the ship so that it doesn’t cause the massive earthquake they feared would level the entire western seaboard.

They’re able to destroy the ship and its inhabitants are originally thought to be dead. It’s not until the final episode of the season that we find out that those on board actually survived and found their way into new hosts bodies.

Suffice to say, one of those on board was none other than an alien named Xavin, a superhero who’s been a member of the Runaways in the Marvel comics mythos. First appearing Runaways Vol. 2 #7 — created by series creators Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona — Xavin was originally a Super-Skrull in training.

And that’s where the big change comes into play. While Xavin is a member of the shape-shifting Skrull race in the comics, the gender-fluid hero was turned into a Xartan for the live-action Runaways show. Still, a shape-shifter in the show, the character’s Xartan lineage is a vast difference from the more well-known Skrull race, which is making its MCU debut in Captain Marvel next spring.

Hailing from the planet of Xarta, Xartans actually have a history with the Eternals, a property that’s said to be in development for a potential 2020 release.

Should the show receive a season three from Hulu and they decide to adopt more of the character’s comic-accurate background, Xavin — who’s played by Clarissa Thibeaux in the show — would be the first gender-fluid character in the MCU.

What’d you think of the surprise introduction of Xavin? Did you like the second season better than the first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The entire second season of Runaways is now streaming.