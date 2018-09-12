Ryan Reynolds Offers His “Apologies” To Rob Liefeld Over ‘Deadpool 2’ Callout

Deadpool 2 found an inspired way to shout out the character’s creator Rob Liefeld, though Ryan Reynolds apologized for possibly giving something away he shouldn’t have.

Deadpool wasn’t the only Liefeld creation in Deadpool 2, as the film also brought Cable and Domino to life. One of the slickest sequences features the latter, focusing on how handy her luck powers are when the pressure is on, though Deadpool doesn’t see it that way. In the process, he gives a hilarious shout out to Liefeld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Seriously, I don’t get it! What, do you shoot luck lasers out of your eyes? It’s just, it’s just hard to picture…it’s certainly not very cinematic,” Deadpool says. “I mean luck? What coked out glass pipe sucker freak show comic book artist came up with that little chestnut. Probably a guy who can’t draw feet!”

Liefeld was watching the home video release and shared the sequence, giving Reynolds props for the callout…and touched on the outing of his coke habit.

“Shout out of a lifetime! Thx buddy! #deadpool #domino #cable #xforce #luck #deadpool2 #marvel #robliefeld #whenyourcokehabitgoespublic”

Reynolds reached out and replied “Apologies’, to which Liefeld said, “only downside is it confirmed my coke habit to the kids, I’d covered it for so long…”

It seems it is all good between the two, though recently Liefeld did reveal one person who just didn’t get Deadpool, and more than that saw superheroes as a dying fad.

“I was sitting with the president of Paramount, John Goldwyn is his name,” Liefeld told Variety. “He had sought me out in the early 2000s. He liked ‘Youngblood.’ He whipped out a chart. I could not believe it. ‘Rob, we’ve done some internal examining of this superhero trend that’s going on right now.’ By that time you had one ‘Spider-Man’ movie and maybe two ‘X-Mens.’ And he said, ‘We believe this is a bell curve and we believe this bell curve is going to end, and we believe, by our estimates, we would be in the middle of making our movie, in the best case scenario, and the bell curve would be over, and we would be left holding the bag.’ That is such a rich memory for me because I remember going, ‘He is 100% wrong.’”

Looks like Liefeld was right.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool, and is joined by Josh Brolin (Cable), Zazie Beetz (Domino), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) T.J. Miller (Weasel), Terry Crews (Bedlam), Julian Dennison (Russell/Firefist), Lewis Tan (Shatterstar), Bill Skarsgard (Zeitgeist), and Shiori Kutsuna (Yukio).

Deadpool 2 is now on home video.