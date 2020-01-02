Ryan Reynolds and His Magical Sweater Help Raise Over $300k for SickKids

Deadpool might not be the most reliable hero ever, but the actor who plays him certainly is, and Ryan Reynolds recently gave fans another reason to love him by helping raise money for a great cause. Reynolds took part in Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s #sweaterlove campaign to help raise money for the SickKids Foundation, a foundation that supports The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada. As you can see in the image below, Reynolds wore his best Christmas sweater and helped to raise over $300 thousand, and he could’ve be happier to have taken part in such a great cause.

He shared the photo with the caption “What a way to begin 2020. Congrats to @sickkids foundation and thank you everyone who donated!!! 🙌 #SuperheroSweater”

As for the SickKids Foundation, they help kids around the world by funding child health research, learning, and care, and $300k is certainly going to be put to good use there. If you want to learn more about what they do, you can check out the rundown of their mission below.

“Our vision is simple: Healthier Children. A Better World.

We believe fighting for the health and well-being of children is one of the most powerful ways to improve society.

Right now, quantum advancements in scientific knowledge and technology – made possible by donors like you – present an unprecedented opportunity for SickKids. To be ready for the next round, we need to update our infrastructure so we can unleash the full potential of SickKids expert team.

We need to expand our reach, to extend our excellent standards of care to more children around the world. We need to elevate our research – it’s our best weapon in the fight against disease and congenital childhood conditions. And we must enrich the compassionate care we believe fosters the lifelong well-being of children and their families.

It’s a massive challenge, but one that has to be met. So we’re actively inspiring communities and individuals to take up the fight by investing in our Hospital, its mission, and the health and scientific advances your gifts make possible.

Thanks to our donors, in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2018, SickKids Foundation invested over $140 million in child health research, learning and care. We’re winning. Because every day we continue to fight.”

You can find out more from their website right here.