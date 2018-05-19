Ryan Reynolds Thanks Fans for ‘Deadpool 2’s Success

Deadpool loves the fans, Ryan Reynolds makes that clear in a new thank you to Marvel fans for coming out to see Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 is now in theaters, and so far the word of mouth has been positive. With some records in sight, Reynolds donned his DP costume for a thank you video to the fans, and as you can see, he really loves the fans. Granted, he also thanks some other important people, including Ron Weasley and Seabiscuit, but you can read the full thank you list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thank you to the fans. To the fans, and especially the fans. The cast. The crew. Their families. Their pets. Their communicable diseases. Jimmy Changa. Tinky Winky. Dipsy. Lala. PD. Seabiscuit. Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle. John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt. Ron Weasley. Lorem Ipsum. Seymore Butts. Michael Hunt. Jacques Strap. Poppy Cock. The Letters M and R And The Number 7. Radioactive Spiders. Adult Diapers. Hello Kitty. The Superheroes that made it. The ones that didn’t. And not Ryan.”

So far the film is doing quite well, coming out of the gate with $53 million at the domestic box office. $18.6 of that was in Thursday night previews alone, and the film has already set a record for R-Rated films.

The original Deadpool opened at the box office with a $132 million weekend, and at the moment Deadpool is slated to best that, which would be the new record for R-Rated films.

You can find the official description for the film below.

“After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool, and is joined by Josh Brolin (Cable), Zazie Beetz (Domino), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) T.J. Miller (Weasel), Terry Crews (Bedlam), Julian Dennison (Russell/Firefist), Lewis Tan (Shatterstar), Bill Skarsgard (Zeitgeist), and Shioli Kutsuna (Surge).

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.