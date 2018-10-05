Ryan Reynolds Is Weeping Over Chris Evans’ ‘Avengers 4’ Goodbye

Chris Evans sent out a heartfelt message to Marvel fans, and it definitely affected Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds.

Evans celebrated the completion of filming on Avengers 4 with a message for all the fans of Captain America. If you surveyed the reactions you know it had an effect on Marvel fans, but it hit Ryan Reynolds pretty hard too, as he responded “I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference.”

While they haven’t occupied the same universe regarding movies, Deadpool and Captain America are still part of the overarching Marvel family, so it makes sense that Reynolds would get a little sniffly at Evans’ final outing in the role.

I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018

Evans original message is below.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

It’s not known whether this will be Evans’ final time in the role forever, but many suspect that it will be at least for the foreseeable future. Evans has played the role since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and has been a main building block for the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. Evans’ has said in the past he’s immensely enjoyed his time as Cap, but many got the impression that in Avengers 4 he might ride off into the sunset, though that leaves some questions.

Some think he might end up dying in Avengers 4 by the time the credits roll, but he could also end up retiring and giving the mantle to someone else. A natural choice for that would be Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, who in the comics inherited the mantle after Captain America was “killed”. Falcon Sam Wilson has also taken on the mantle in times past, so it could go that way too.

Of course, it could just be an MCU without a Captain America, as Marvel seems to be positioning Captain Marvel to be the new leader of the Avengers. It remains to be seen, but at least we know now that regardless of who leads the charge, Reynolds and Deadpool will have a hard time processing the change.