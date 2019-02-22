‘Captain Marvel’: Samuel L. Jackson Is Ready to Take the Guinness World Record Away From Hugh Jackman

X-Men movies star Hugh Jackman now has a Guinness World Record for having the longest run in a superhero movie role, thanks to 9 onscreen appearances as Wolverine/Logan over the course of sixteen years.

Not to be outdone, Samuel L. Jackson has had a lengthy run as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While out promoting his latest MCU appearance in the upcoming Captain Marvel, Jackson threw down the proverbial Infinity Gauntlet by openly boasting that he wants to take the Guinness record away from Jackman!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what Sam Jackson told Comicbook.com during the press junket for Captain Marvel (see video above), after we asked whether he thinks he could stick it out for nearly another decade, in order to topple Hugh Jackman from the mountain of Guinness Records:

“Not up to me. But if they want me to, I will.”

That’s pretty much Samuel L. Jackson’s entire outlook on acting, in general. While Hugh Jackman has the superhero movie role record for playing Wolverine so many times, Samuel L. Jackson has already been credited with having the highest-grossing film total of all time, as his body of work has brought in over $5.15 billion, with an average of $70.5 million. So really, in terms of achievements that give an actor leverage and power in Hollywood, Jackson is way ahead of what a “longest superhero movie role” title or even a Guinness record would bring to the table.

Right now, Captain Marvel is speeding down the final stretch to release day, and things are looking promising. The first press screenings have yielded overwhelmingly positive critic reactions, which are helping to cut through some lackluster and vague marketing and promotional campaigns. Captain Marvel will apparently have plenty of twists and surprises in store, and the full storyline is said to be something Marvel fans will love. Check out what Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis revealed in his own reaction to the film:

“Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple… I’m really hoping Skrulls will be the Infinity Stones of the MCU going forward. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome and so is the whole shapeshifting concept. #CaptainMarvel“

The film is currently surpassing everything but Black Panther in ticket pre-sales, poising for a huge opening weekend – and another big box office to add to Sam Jackson’s crazy totals.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!