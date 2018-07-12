‘Captain Marvel’: Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Nick Fury’s SHIELD Business Card

Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise his role as Nick Fury in Marvel Studio’s upcoming film Captain Marvel, which just wrapped filming. Jackson shared a photo to Instagram showing off Fury’s SHIELD business card and it has a rather personal touch.

The business card has the SHIELD seal as well as its full name – Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement Logistics Division – with Fury’s name, address, phone number, fax number, and job title. The job title in particular feel like it was chosen by Jackson himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Back to the familiar, the comfortable, the lovably fierce!” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “Loving today’s mood!” Take a look below.

Fury’s job title is a callback to the wallet that Jackson’s character carried in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult classic movie Pulp Fiction. Jackson has become synonymous with the phrase with his role as Shaft reinforcing the idea. Jackson played the Jedi master Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and insisted the phrase be inscribed on the hilt of the character’s purple lightsaber.

Jackson returns as Fury in Captain Marvel, but not as fans are accustomed to seeing him. Captain Marvel is a period piece set in the 1990s. Marvel Studios will use digital effects to make Jackson look 25 years younger for the film, and Fury will have both of his eyes rather than his signature eye patch.

If you click through the multiple photos included in Jackson’s post, you can also see Fury’s eye patch, hair, and scar, suggesting Jackson is filming a new scene as Fury. Perhaps it is a post-credits scene for Captain Marvel showing Fury becoming the character fans first met in Iron Man, or perhaps illuminating the connection between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Infinity War.

Then again, the posts show the location as Watford, United Kingdom. Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently filming in the United Kingdom as well, so perhaps this Jackson going to appear in that film as well. Maybe he’s even putting together another team…

In addition to Jackson’s return as Fury, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg will bring his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Agent Phil Coulson back to the big screen for the first time since Marvel’s The Avengers. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou will also return as the villains Ronan and Korath respectively.

Jackson appeared as Fury in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War. As the effects of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap took hold, Jackson used a device to send a signal just before he disappeared. The device showed Captain Marvel’s emblem, hinting at the connection between Nick Fury and Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, that will be revealed in Marvel’s next film.

What do you think of Nick Fury’s business card? Let us know in the comments!

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.