Marvel Studios Skipping Hall H Panel At San Diego Comic Con

In just a few days, the world will have a whole lot of superheroes to play host to. Marvel Studios will see Avengers: Infinity War go live this week, bringing a massive climax to its ten-year cinematic universe. Of course, fans are already eager to learn what Avengers 4 has in store, but don’t expect to learn about that film anytime soon.

After all, it looks like Marvel Studios will skip its usual Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Kyle Buchanan shared his major scoop with fans after he spoke with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The senior editor at Vulture was told the studio will miss out on Hall H to give fans time to digest Avengers: Infinity War.

Don’t count on a lot of juicy AVENGERS 4 reveals at Comic-Con this year… Kevin Feige just told me that while Marvel will still have a floor presence, they’re skipping the usual Hall H panel to let the dust settle from INFINITY WAR. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 22, 2018

“Don’t count on a lot of juicy AVENGERS 4 reveals at Comic-Con this year… Kevin Feige just told me that while Marvel will still have a floor presence, they’re skipping the usual Hall H panel to let the dust settle from INFINITY WAR,” the editor shared.

Of course, plenty of fans will be disappointed to hear that Marvel Studios is passing on Hall H this year. Avengers: Infinity War has reached an all-time high in hyping fans, and it will leave millions desperate for information on Avengers 4. That need coupled with 2018 marking the MCU’s tenth anniversary had convinced many a Hall H absence was unthinkable. However, it looks like Feige and his team will do just that.

Still, Marvel Studios will not be absent from the huge convention. San Diego Comic Con will house the studio on its floor, so attendees can expect to nab some exclusive gear at the event. Just, don’t plan on Marvel Studios dropping any trailers or movie announcements at the star-studded convention.

Are you surprised to hear about the Hall H snub? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.