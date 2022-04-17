Saturday Night Live: Benedict Cumberbatch to Host Weekend Doctor Strange 2 Opens

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to host Saturday Night Live during the week Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters worldwide. Cumberbatch is set to appear on the series on May 7th, 2021 and it’s sure to be an interesting watch. The musical guest for the episode will be Arcade Fire. The actor previously hosted the show for the first Doctor Strange movie in November 2016, making this the second time he will appear on SNL.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, filmed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and was hit with many delays. Benedict Cumberbatch recently spoke out on how tough filming the sequel. The actor spoke with Deadline for his Academy Award-nominated Netflix movie The Power of the Dog and spoke about the production process.

“It’s been tough. I’ll be honest with you. It’s had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we’re at,” Cumberbatch revealed to the trade. “To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It’s been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness flies into theaters May 5!