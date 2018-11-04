Saturday Night Live Opening Sketch Says Thanos Is In The Migrant Caravan

“Let’s find out what’s really happening with this caravan.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/qNsEBTssA0 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2018

On tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the NBC classic only took but a few seconds to tie a genre character into the opening sketch.

Mocking Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro — the two were discussing the migrant caravan that’s been in the news the past week when the latter name-dropped the Avengers: Infinity War villain.

“It’s got Guatemalans, Mexicans, ISIS, the Menendez Brothers, the 1990 Detroit Pistons, Thanos, and Babadooks,” Cecily Strong said as she portrayed Pirro.

Of course, the migrant in question refers to the migrant caravan currently in transit from Guatemela through Mexico, a hot topic conservatives have been trying to tackle in the days leading up to midterm elections.

Josh Brolin’s version of the Mad Titan is set to appear once more in next year’s Avengers 4. Brolin previously described Thanos as a “complex” character.

“Thanos is a very complex character,” Brolin said. “What he’s doing, from his point of view, is a very positive thing.”

“We wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life,” co-director Anthony Russo added. “There’s not a lot of actors who can give you both of those things. Josh Brolin brings a reality to the character.”

Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russos went on record to say that although Thanos is “despicable,” the Mad Titan is also “empathetic” at times.

“I think Thanos is a marvel,” Joe Russo said previously to IndieWire. “It really reflects every level of nuance in Josh Brolin’s performance. You’re watching Josh as a giant, purple alien, and you’re seeing all of his movement, all of his facial expressions, on the most subtle level. I don’t know that we’ve seen that level of photo-real performance capture before. Maybe in the Apes films, but this is really groundbreaking.”

“Even though he’s despicable on so many levels, there’s a part of Thanos that is very empathetic,” said Anthony. “He has a very complex inner life, and he’s not all bad. Josh is a performer who’s capable of delivering that kind of complexity, where you have that level of violence in him, but at the same time you have that level of sensitivity.”

Avengers 4 opens on May 3, 2019.