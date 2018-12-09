‘Saturday Night Live’ Compares Donald Trump Administration to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Saturday Night Live has made a habit out of writing jokes about President Donald Trump, but this weekend they combined that with a reference to Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame trailer.

During this week’s “Weekend Update” segment, Colin Jost made the connection.

“Well, this week Robert Mueller released the teaser trailer for Trump: Endgame,” Jost said, bringing up a graphic of a Trump: Endgame logo in the style of the Avengers: Endgame logo. “Federal prosecutors said Friday that Michael Cohen committed two election-related crimes at the direction of a person identified as ‘Individual One.’ Now we don’t know for sure who Individual One is, but let’s just say things are getting tense right now over at Individual One Tower.”

The Avengers: Endgame trailer broke the record for most views in the first 24-hours after release, a record previously held by Avengers: Infinity War.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo thanked fans for their patience in waiting for the trailer:

“For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you…

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s”

The Russos have previously teased that Avengers: Endgame will be unlike anything Marvel fans have seen before in film or comics.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics, in particular, that would have value.

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans. I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man 1 a decade ago.”

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, said that Endgame is a “special” film. Several other members of the MCU family also reacted to the trailer.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.