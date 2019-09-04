Scarlett Johansson Addresses Black Widow’s Unresolved Feelings for Bruce Banner

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not a rom-com franchise by any means, but that does not mean the series has shunned all things love. Over the last decade, the franchise has rolled out some iconic couples like Tony and Pepper as well as Steve and Peggy. Some years ago, the franchise tried to make Natasha and Bruce a thing, but actress Scarlett Johansson seems okay with the fact their romance fizzled out before it ever began.

Recently, the Black Widow star did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and it was there Johansson answered several questions about her career. One of the first asked was about the unresolved romance between Natasha and Bruce which Johansson said ended for the greater good.

“I think that they made a choice that was for the greater good,” the star said.

“I think everybody must have had that where you meet someone but it’s just not the right time. It just wasn’t really meant to be, but I would love to do the other story line where they have some sort of Bogart and Bacall romance.”

For those of you who have forgotten the romance, it began and ended rather quickly. Avengers: Age of Ultron posited the romance as Natasha and Bruce began growing closer. The spy was one of the only people capable of calming the Hulk, but the sudden romance confused some fans. The budding romance became a hotly debate one amongst fans, and it fizzled out once Bruce made the decision to leave Earth with the Hulk after the Sokovia battle. By the time he returned in Avengers: Infinity War, love was the last thing on these heroes’ minds, and they decided to part ways before ever coming together.

Of course, there is little way for the MCU to kickstart this romance once again. Avengers: Endgame came to a close with Black Widow amongst its dead, and Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter she was happy to see Natasha die with honor.

“The finality of it was sad, but I was excited to die with honor,” she explained. “It felt in-character that she would sacrifice herself, of course for humanity but actually for her friends, for the people she loves. It was bittersweet.”

