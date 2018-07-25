Selma Blair Asks Disney to Rehire James Gunn

Since James Gunn was fired late last week over years-old tweets by the Walt Disney Company, several Hollywood celebrities have come out in defense of the fan-favorite filmmaker. From Guardians of the Galaxy’s own Dave Bautista to Ant-man’s Dave Dastmalchian, you won’t have to go too far to find a celebrity in Gunn’s corner.

On the ever-expanding list of celebrities in defense of Gunn, you can now add Hellboy alum Selma Blair. Blair took to Twitter this morning to speak out against the firing of the architect behind Disney’s wildly-popular Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

“Marvel: RE-HIRE JAMES GUNN,” Blair tweeted before including a link to a petition that’s been circulating online. “Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that each people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones.”

Marvel: RE-HIRE JAMES GUNN – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/JeVbFZkQLL via @Change. Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) July 22, 2018

The Change.org petition Blair shared has over 85 thousand signatures as of this writing.

Blair’s defense of Gunn after she’s become an outspoken proponent of the #MeToo campaign. Just weeks after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, Blair joined Rachel McAdams as the two spoke up about their encounters with director James Toback to Vanity Fair.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this.. [James Gunn] is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met,” Bautista tweeted about Gunn. “He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im [sic] NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”

Dastmalchian echoed similar thoughts.

“I’ve been saying this FOR YEARS! James Gunn is one of the most amazing people I’ve ever known – both professionally & personally. there are so many people in our lives that we would never have known without the incredible magnet of talent & goodness that is James (& his awesome partner in life, Jennifer Holland). Thanks for making us a part of your family, buddy.”

Then, last night, former Daredevil and Pacific Rim director Steven DeKnight joined the conversation.

“You know, several people have said similar things to me in the past 24 hours. This is exactly what people like Cernovich want. To scare people like me into silence. Not going to happen,” DeKnight stated. “These are extraordinary times in which the ideals of America very much feel like they’re teetering on the edge of an authoritarian abyss. I’d rather risk my livelihood fighting against that than stay silent and risk losing the very soul of democracy.”

It is still unclear how Gunn’s firing will affect the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was expected to begin filming in early 2019.