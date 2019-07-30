Seth Green Poses With the Pre-MCU Howard the Duck

While Seth Green may not have his own movie as Howard the Duck (yet), the superfan-turned-geek icon apparently had a chance to meet with somebody who did during a recent trip to Lucasfilm. No, not Tim Robbins or Lea Thompson — but the actual Howard the Duck model used in the critically-reviled 1986 movie that was, against all odds, the first Marvel Comics feature film to make its way to theaters. Produced by George Lucas and created on the heels of the Star Wars trilogy, Howard the Duck was a misfire of massive proportions — and an “I sat through the Trilogy” pin on Howard’s lapel has to be pretty tongue-in-cheek by whoever put the duck into mothballs.

Green, who co-created Robot Chicken and starred in Josie and the Pussycats along with Kick-Ass franchise veteran Donald Faison, appeared as the voice of Howard in a top-secret cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy. He would reprise the role, also very briefly, in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. While Howard had a quick background cameo in Avengers: Endgame, Green sat that one out as the fighting fowl had no actual lines in the movie. Howard the Duck is slated to become an animated series on Hulu from executive producers Kevin Smith (Jay & Silent Bob Reboot) and Dave Willis (Aqua Teen Hunger Force).

“In terms of the order of the shows, right now, our show goes last,” Smith said. “Right now it’s MODOK, then Hit-Monkey, then Dazzler & Tigra, then Howard the Duck. My partner on that show is the brilliant Dave Willis who created Aqua Teen Hunger Force. He’s the sensibility that you want to go along with Howard. I’m there, I’ll give it my all, but Steve Gerber’s Howard was genre-bending. We need a genre-bender to come in and work on the show, so Dave is putting together a writers room that I’ll add some people to, too, and then we’re going to be moving forward within the next 2 months our writers’ room opens up. We’re a year away from the cartoon, to be honest with you, but I’m sure it will be good, because Marvel doesn’t do anything bad.”

Smith and Willis will both write and executive produce the new series, which features the titular Howard the Duck stuck in a world that he never made. His goal is to return home with the help of his “unstoppable gal pal” Beverly, but they will have to take on the likes of the evil Dr. Bong, who wants to turn Howard into a meal.

Howard the Duck is one of four animated Marvel series ordered by Hulu, all of which have incredibly compelling creative teams. A M.O.D.O.K. series is being created by Patton Oswald and Jordan Blum, centered around the egomaniacal villain as he struggles to keep control of his evil organization and demanding family. Hit-Monkey is being written and executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, while a Tigra & Dazzler show is on the way from Erica Rivinoja and Chelsea Handler.

Much like Netflix’s Defenders mini-series, these four animated shows will culminate in a team-up event called The Offenders, which will feature the characters from each previous series.

