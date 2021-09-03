Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Speaks Out on Destin Daniel Cretin's Big Avengers: The Kang Dynasty News

On Tuesday, it was announced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth Avengers film and the one slated to help close out Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as announced at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, will be helmed by a familiar face: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Now, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is speaking out about the news, reflecting on his time with the director at Comic-Con in 2019 and sharing his excitement for this latest news.

"Three years ago at SDCC 2019 Destin and I sat backstage at Hall H watching some of the most famous people on Earth take the stage," Liu wrote on Twitter. "We looked at each other like 'damn, is this really happening to us right now?' IT'S F**KING HAPPENING BROTHER!"

Three years ago at SDCC 2019 Destin and I sat backstage at Hall H watching some of the most famous people on Earth take the stage. We looked at each other like "damn, is this really happening to us right now?"



IT'S F**KING HAPPENING BROTHER! — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 27, 2022

Currently, a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in development with Cretton attached to direct and he is also rumored to be overseeing a Wonder Man series for Disney+. Cretton has an overall deal with Marvel. Not much is currently known regarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, aside from its release date of May 2, 2025. However, it is very likely that Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror will be the main villain considering the film is named after the character. Majors debuted as the Kang variant He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Loki and will return as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase 5. Majors' Kang is going to bring a very different villain to things than anything we've seen before.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

He "added, What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

