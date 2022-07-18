She-Hulk Fans Start One Month Countdown

The calendar reads July 17th, which means She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is exactly one month from its debut on Disney+. In fact, now that Thor: Love and Thunder has hit theaters and Ms. Marvel wrapped up with its season finale, the Tatiana Maslany-starring show is officially the next thing up on the release schedule for Marvel Studios. As you might expect from fans of the Sensational She-Hulk, hype is at an all-time high, with the character and series trending across social media for much of the day on Sunday.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany previously explained in a recent interview with Empire. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

