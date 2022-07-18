She-Hulk Fans Start One Month Countdown
The calendar reads July 17th, which means She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is exactly one month from its debut on Disney+. In fact, now that Thor: Love and Thunder has hit theaters and Ms. Marvel wrapped up with its season finale, the Tatiana Maslany-starring show is officially the next thing up on the release schedule for Marvel Studios. As you might expect from fans of the Sensational She-Hulk, hype is at an all-time high, with the character and series trending across social media for much of the day on Sunday.
"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany previously explained in a recent interview with Empire. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."
Keep scrolling to see what fans of Jennifer Walters are saying!
You Love to See It
#SheHulk is STILL trending, you love to see it pic.twitter.com/wxALgHXMf0— She-Hulk Source (31 Days) (@SheHulkSource) July 17, 2022
Queen
One month till the arrival of the QUEEN #SheHulk 💚 pic.twitter.com/U1gL0fHH1E— َ (@eatmyhammer) July 17, 2022
You Love to See It
#SheHulk is trending again, 1 month before her show's premiere. You love to see it! 😌💚 pic.twitter.com/euveOOG0kf— Henning 💚 She-Hulk Era (@SestraHulk) July 17, 2022
Nice Vibe
Hot take: I really enjoy the way she hulk looks— AlphaWolfVI⚡🏳️🌈 (@AlphaWolfvi) July 17, 2022
It gives a really nice vibe #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/QXSi28Zhqv
Obsessed
#SheHulk Ceremony #2
I'm so obsessed with this book pic.twitter.com/cZ1MGU5Nti— Vin (@vinwriteswords) July 17, 2022
Jenna Knows Best
One month until #SheHulk! pic.twitter.com/ayuz9ZbOWo— Jenna Anderson 🔜 #SDCC (@heyitsjennalynn) July 17, 2022
where's the trailer asad?!
1️⃣ month to go #SheHulk #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/eBmMNc4LS9— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) July 17, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits the service on August 17th.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits the service on August 17th.