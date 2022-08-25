She-Hulk's Sneaky Wolverine Easter Egg Revealed

She-Hulk just planted an Easter egg for Wolverine in Episode 2. *Spoilers ahead for the Marvel show* So, Jennifer Walter is scrolling through the Internet and on-screen there was a related article in the margins titled: "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." Now, that's probably just cheeky set dressing from the creative team. But, there's also the fact that viewers saw the first on-screen mention of the Tiamut sitting in the ocean after Eternals as well. So, that's not in there on accident, and maybe Logan's inclusion isn't either. Fans have been agitating for the X-Men in some capacity since the moment Marvel purchased 20th Century Studios. Well, the first taste of mutant kind was already planted earlier this year. Charles Xavier of Earth 838 rolled into the frame during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, things could be accelerating here as well.

The MCU's first 616 mutant reveal shocked a lot of people when it happened in Ms. Marvel. Clearly the studio is getting those chess pieces in order. The producers for the previous DIsney+ series, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah talked to TVLine about the secret hovering around the series. Fallah even said, "Kevin Feige has the master plan. He's the only one who knows."

"[The 'mutation' reveal] was the best-kept secret of the whole show. We didn't even know about it until we suddenly had a script," the duo explained when asked about the massive MCU moment. "So, when we had it, we asked, 'What's that about? What's going to happen?' And Kevin Feige would say, 'Just shoot this, put the little music on and that's that. Should you be part of the future of Ms. Marvel, then you'll know a little bit more.'"

Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, was floored when she read the script. The actress told Marvel.com that she ran right to her phone and emailed Feige in all-caps. (Its an understandable reaction to such a massive reveal.) So, mutants are already here in the MCU, but the chatter will not cease until Wolverine and his coworkers are here too.

"They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out," Vellani revealed. "I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it's happening in our show is crazy."

