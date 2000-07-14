Ms. Marvel Finale Directors Confirm X-Men Easter Egg

Marvel Studios has officially brought mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Ms. Marvel revealing that the titular character is a mutant. When Ms. Marvel revealed that Kamala Khan has a mutation in her blood there's a certain musical cue that you may have heard. In the exact moment that Kamala finds out that she has a mutation, the X-Men animated series theme song plays for a brief second. While speaking with Rotten Tomatoes, directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah confirmed that it was indeed the X-Men theme.

"It is there," El Arbi said before Fallah concurred. "When we read it in the script, we were like, 'Oh, that's for reals?' And I got instructions to use that little track, but we didn't get any more information than that."

During the final minutes of the season finale of Ms. Marvel, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access her superpowers is because of a mutation in her genetics. In this moment, the iconic X-Men animated series theme song plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Within the same AMA, Vellani recently broke her silence on the substantial reveal.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

