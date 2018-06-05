Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Silver & Black’ Starting Over After Script Troubles

After a few setbacks, it sounds like plans for the movie featuring Marvel heroes Black Cat and Silver Sable have been put on hold.

Just days after Sony Pictures revealed they pulled the release date for Silver & Black, attached director Gina Prince-Bythewood revealed they are going back to the drawing board with the film’s script.

The director spoke with Collider at a press event for Cloak & Dagger — she directed the pilot of Freeform’s Marvel series — when she revealed they are working on the script for Sony’s planned Spider-Man spinoff.

“With Silver & Black, when you’re doing a film of that magnitude, it’s gotta be right. And if it’s not right, we actually collectively decided to go back to the drawing board and start over,” Prince-Bythewood said. “That’s gonna take time. So obviously, I’d love to be shooting right now, but to be shooting something that I know is not as good as it can be, I’m not the type that wants to shoot something you’re rewriting, as you’re shooting. So, we have to get the script right, and I’m okay to wait. I may be shooting something before that, but it really is just get the script right before we go on that journey.”

Silver & Black is meant to be the second spinoff in Sony’s separate corner of the Spider-Man universe. With the Web Slinger paling a prominent role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the time being, Sony is utilizing their own studios to take advantage of their rights to the hero’s vast catalogue of supporting characters.

The movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat is supposed to follow after Venom, which features Tom Hardy and will hit theaters in November. There are rumors that Sony is also working on a film starring Morbius, the Living Vampire.

Prince-Bythewood is the only director who is working in both TV and film sides for Marvel. When asked about the difference between the two, she was candid about what separates the two.

“I guess I would say, on the film side, everything is magnified. It’s a lot of money. That’s why, if you’re gonna spend that much money, let’s make sure that we’re telling a good story,” Prince-Bythewood said. “There’s more voices and more money, and it’s just a bigger sandbox. Marvel Television is doing such cool, innovative things. It’s really exciting to start there, and things that I learned on that, I will absolutely bring to the bigger sandbox.”

Silver & Black no longer has a release date. Cloak & Dagger premieres on Freeform on June 7th.

