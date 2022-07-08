Simon Pegg Reveals Why He Doesn't Want to Be in a Marvel Movie

Marvel Studios films have been the topic of discussion for as long as they've been released. There are so many opinions about the studio and some very notable people like Martin Scorsese have come out against their films. The legendary director revealed that he believes that those movies are not cinema. Now, Simon Pegg has revealed that he doesn't want to start in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie because they aren't "grown-up" and the contracts are too extensive.

"I kind of want to do more sort of grown-up stuff in the future. I think Mission Impossible is a very grown-up franchise. I think it's a franchise, which is aimed less at big kids than it is just big people, but I quite want to do some more drama," Pegg told Newsweek. "I'm not in any rush to join the MCU or anything like that. I kind of feel like I kind of want to be a bit more free. You join those things, and then you're tied to them for years, and that can be a little bit restrictive."

The most recent MCU film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film set to reintroduce us to Jane Foster, who has become The Mighty Thor since her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World. Jane Foster will be going through a "terrible hardship" in the film, but it's currently unknown if that hardship will be the same cancer story line from the comics. Chris Hemsworth begun doing interviews for the film and has teased some big reveals for Portman's return. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor revealed that the film will answer some unanswered questions about Thor and Jane Foster's relationship.

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth revealed. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

"She comes in and definitely kicks some ass. Which is interesting for Thor to try and understand or grab a hold of that idea because he's in a space of 'who am I?' And to see someone else dressed like him is like, slightly confusing." Hemsworth continued.

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

Do you think Simon Pegg is correct? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!