Thor: Love and Thunder Teases "Terrible Hardship" for Jane Foster's Mighty Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the next big project coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four film slate, and it seems as it if it's going to be a good time at the movies. Marvel Studios has released two amazing trailers for the film and they reveal what Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been up to since Avengers: Endgame. We also get to see what Natalie Portman looks like in her return as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. When the Mighty Thor character gets introduced in the comics, Jane Foster is diagnosed with cancer and it's been expected that the film would follow that same storyline. In a new issue of D23 magazine it is all but confirmed that the upcoming film will feature Jane Foster's cancer.

According to the magazine (via The Direct) "Jane is secretly struggling with a terrible hardship," and she is only "able to conceal so long as she's wielding Mjolnir." It's easy to assume that the terrible hardship could be cancer and that more than likely the case as Marvel Studios is known for keeping their secrets. But, it's safe to say that whatever director Taika Waititi has in store for us, Thor: Love and Thunder will be absolutely insane.

Portman looks like she's put on a lot of muscle to play the part and it looks great in the costume. The actress previously detailed her process of getting in shape for the role she even states that she "feels strong for the first time."

"It was really fun," Portman told Vanity Fair about her workouts and training. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She added later in the same interview, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

