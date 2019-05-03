Soldier Goes AWOL to Watch Avengers: Endgame, Gets Arrested by Military Police

After audiences watched half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe get snapped away last year, anticipation for Avengers: Endgame started to reach extremely high levels. That has paid off in unprecedented box office success, as the Marvel Studios movie has already made well over $1 billion worldwide in less than a week.

Many fans were eager to find out how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes would bounce back after the loss against Thanos. And it sounds like one fan put that eagerness ahead of his responsibilities in the military, and now he’s in trouble for it.

According to a news report from WowTV, one soldier in South Korea’s Air Force went missing. He was found at a movie theater watching Avengers: Endgame, and is now facing serious consequences.

Eighteen soldiers in the Republic of Korea Air Force 20th Fighter Wing departed the base to perform public services as part of their duties. One of them didn’t return, causing military police to go looking for the soldier, according to the report.

After tracking down a taxi driver who admitted to dropping a soldier off at a movie theater, the MPs confirmed their man was in a showing of Avengers: Endgame and arrested him when he exited.

“I wanted to see the Avengers movie so I ran away from the site while we were standing by,” according to WowTV (via Kotaku).

A spokesperson for the military explained that an investigation will follow because of the soldier’s actions.

“We will enforce our training so the soldiers assigned to public welfare activity can focus on their mission,” the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear what punishment the soldier will face for his actions, if any.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters, but make sure you take care of your responsibilities before you make plans to see it.

