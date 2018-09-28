‘South Park’ Premiere Throws Major Shade at ‘Black Panther’

While most of Wednesday night’s season premiere of South Park spent much of its time focusing on the delicate issue of school shootings, the episode’s secondary story was all about Marvel’s Black Panther and Cartman’s quest to prove that it isn’t actually a good movie.

The episode began with Cartman being frustrated that he had failed a test, despite the fact that he cheated on Token, who received an A. Cartman quickly noticed that Token had erased his initial answers, purposefully causing him to fail.

As Cartman often does, he turned this small issue into something much bigger, and he believed that it was all a race-related cover-up. He believed that Token wanted him to fail the test because there were “rumors” floating around that Cartman hated Black Panther.

“There’s some rumors that have been going around about me that I thought Black Panther was a terrible movie,” Cartman said. “There’s rumors that I said it was a structural mess, that the rhinos are really stupid. I want to assure you that I never said anything like that. I loved Black Panther. So if you feel like there’s a need to come after me or get back at meI just need you to know that people are lying, because I liked Black Panther just as much as you did. I am not a racist.”

Throughout the episode, it’s revealed that Cartman actually does hate Black Panther, and he thinks that people only said they liked it because they felt obligated to do so. Token tried to tell Cartman that he hadn’t seen Black Panther yet, but Cartman wasn’t buying it.

Much to the surprise of everyone, Cartman actually solved his case, and it was Token that was hiding something. He did in fact see Black Panther, and he didn’t like it either. Not wanting anyone to know the truth, Token sabotaged Cartman’s ability to cheat on the test.

“That’s what this is all about, isn’t it? You hate yourself for seeing through the mirage like I did and that’s why you wouldn’t let me cheat off you,” Cartman yells. “Well I didn’t write Black Panther, Token. It isn’t my fault it sucks, why go after me?”

It seems that no one, not even the King of Wakanda himself, is safe from the wrath of Eric Cartman.

