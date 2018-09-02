Kevin Feige Explains ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Title Has Multiple Meanings

The title for Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s sequel being revealed as Spider-Man: Far From Home allowed Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to explain what fans should infer from such a name.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, the Marvel Studios boss opened up about the Spider-Man: Far From Home title as it pertains to Peter Parker’s next adventure, which will be a globe-trotting outing in the wake of two Avengers adventures.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

With Spider-Man: Far From Home set for release only two months after the still-untitled Avengers 4, Marvel Studios has the task at hand of promoting a summer blockbuster without spoiling a movie which will is expected include Tom Holland‘s character who was erased from existence in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Still, he doesn’t want to reveal too many details just yet.

“So, there’s a lot of fun stuff,” Feige said. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

With many expecting Jake Gyllenhaal to be in the film as its Mysterio villain, Feige notes that this casting is not officially confirmed yet.

Tom Holland revealed the title for Spider-Man: Far From Home in an Instagram post, hilariously playing on the running joke of his impressive ability to share insider Marvel details he is not supposed to.

Check out Holland’s Instagram video, which jokes about his character’s fate at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home will begin filming in July in London.

