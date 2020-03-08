Spider-Man: Homecoming Actor Teases the Return of Scorpion

Michael Mando briefly appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Mac Gargan, the character we all known eventually turns into Scorpion. While the on-screen version of the character was far from comic-accurate, Mando has decided to play with the hearts of MCU fans everywhere by seemingly teasing a potential Scorpion comeback. Saturday night, Mando shared an image of himself to Twitter with no caption whatsoever — rather, he simply added a Scorpion emoji to the tweet.

Coincidentally enough, Mando’s tweet comes just days after the actor spoke about a potential return. “There is a chance,” Mando told film journalist Steve Varley. “There’s always a chance.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re keeping track at home, Mando’s antagonist is just one of a handful of Sinister Six characters Homecoming ended up introducing. Despite a post-credits stinger that teased Gargan’s full-fledged descent into villainy, neither he nor Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home last summer.

“We never really found the right moment to do something like that. It’s always just about it being right for the story and not just some sort of shoehorned-in cameo,” Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts previously told Digital Spy when talking about the character’s absence from the sequel. “But I do love the idea that they’re both still out there, and I like the idea that as we move forward with these films, we’re building out this rich world that we can continually draw from.”

At one point, Sony had pushed a Sinister Six movie into development, something mega-producer Amy Pascal is still dedicated to completing should Drew Goddard sign on board. “I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” Pascal previously told Vanity Fair. “I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

Even as recent as the Far From Home home media release, Pascal pointed out the fact Mysterio is another character that could potentially make up the MCU’s Sinister Six. “These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six,” she added. “There may be something that happens with that.”

Spider-Man 3 hits theaters July 16, 2021.

What other characters do you hope to make up the eventual Sinister Six? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!