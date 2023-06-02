Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse To Pit Miles Against Jason Schwartzman's Spot

✖

As part of Sony's presentation at the Annecy Festival today, the studio revealed that one of the villains Miles Morales and his fellow Spider-people will be squaring off against inSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the relatively obscure villain Spot. Originally created by Al Milgrom and Herb Trimpe in Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #98, Jonathan Ohnn is a villain whose body has pent up energy from "the spotted dimension," and can use it to teleport. His skin is bleached white, and features dark spots, with the spots being able to be drawn on to power his abilities.

The only catch? He can run out of power and take time to rev back up. So while he's certainly a formidable foe, he'll likely need a team if he's going to be squaring off with more than one Spider-hero.

Here's how the Sony Animation Twitter account described the character: "Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet, as debuted at #AnnecyFestival. He is voiced by Jason Schwartzman."

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be in theaters on June 2, 2023.