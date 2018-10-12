‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Extended Footage Of New Black And Red Costume In Action

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is getting a brand new costume for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and you can get an even better look at it in this new extended footage from the set.

Far From Home is shooting near the Penn Station and Madison Square Garden area of New York and fans are getting plenty of new photos and footage of the shoot. The latest shows the crew setting up for a sequence where Peter Parker (Holland) is carrying MJ (Zendaya) as they land on the ground.

Much of the footage shows them doing setup for the shot, and gives a great look at his new suit. The new costume is primarily red and black, with the same type of webbing featured on his Homecoming suit but with blank gloves and a white spider on his back. His symbol on the front also contains some white in it, helping it stand out.

At one point Zendaya is standing next to Holland and getting her hair and makeup touched up. After that, she grabs onto Holland and puts her legs around his waist, as the scene looks to be right after he is web swinging and carrying her in the air.

You can check out the extended footage above.

As for how or why he gets this new suit, that remains to be seen, but it’s a slick looking suit regardless. It also won’t be the only new suit we see him in during the film, as previous set photos show Holland in a Spider-Man stealth suit of some kind, much closer to Spider-Man Noir than anything else. It remains to be seen if he will once again don his Homecoming costume or his suit from Avengers: Infinity War, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Fans are also interested to see how exactly Spider-Man returns to the land of the living, as he was one of several heroes who faded away at the end of Infinity War.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Numan Acar (Dimitri), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

