‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Includes Hydro-Man Easter Egg

Fans got their look at Hydro-Man in the debut Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, but that’s not the only reference to the character in the trailer.

At one point Peter, Ned, MJ, and the rest of the crew are enjoying some sightseeing on a boat. During that scene, another boat can be seen behind Ned, which has the text Asm 212 on the side. That refers to Amazing Spider-Man #212, which besides referring to the title character also references Hydro-Man, as it was his first appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue features Spider-Man facing down with Hydro-Man near a fire hydrant as he dodges his water-based attacks. You can check out the classic cover and the screenshot of that moment from the trailer below.

The boat behind Ned in the Spider-Man trailer reads “ASM 212” — aka Amazing Spider-Man #212, the first appearance of Hydro Man pic.twitter.com/x8NpCxHSr4 — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) January 15, 2019

“The boat behind Ned in the Spider-Man trailer reads “ASM 212″ — aka Amazing Spider-Man #212, the first appearance of Hydro-Man.”

The character of Hydro-Man was created by Dennis O’Neil and John Romita Jr., first appearing in 1981. Morris Bench is the character in the comics, who obtained his Hydrokinetic powers after being knocked into the water while an experimental generator was being tested. Bench absorbed the radiation from it and came out with the power to control water, and becoming essentially a vessel of living water.

In the movie, it appears that there’s no actual person attached to the character, as it appears to be a faceless water elemental. It’s unknown if there is a person at the center of the powerful form, but we expect a Morris Bench reference by the time the credits roll regardless.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Angourie Rice (Betty, Jacob Batalon (Ned), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Numan Acar (Magnum). You can check out the official description below.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.