Jon Favreau Reveals Tony Stark’s Influence in Spider-Man: Far From Home

The most recent trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home showed that the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will play a massive role in its narrative. More specifically, Tony Stark and his Iron Man identity will be a factor in Peter Parker’s next adventure, despite his absence from the film.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow. Major spoilers!

When ComicBook.com visited the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home in London, Avengers: Endgame was months away from release. Tony Stark’s fate as a sacrificial hero was known to few and definitely not spoken about during any interviews ahead of the film’s release. Still, Happy Hogan actor Jon Favreau managed to describe Tony Stark’s role in Spider-Man: Far From Home while skirting a spoiler ahead of time.

“I try to know as much as my character does, so I try not to know too much,” Favreau said. “Happy isn’t somebody who’s innovating technology, but he’s one who’s been and Spider-Man’s sort of a tech hero. I think what’s been established in the MCU is that we’re really leaning into that he’s a little genius too.”

The Stark jet will be present. The Iron-Spider suit will be worn. Happy Hogan will be in the movie. The presence is certainly being felt. “Then, Tony has the resources of all of Stark from when he created the suit for him,” Favreau adds. “It’s a fun balance but honestly, as I go through it I get pages the morning of. I’m like, ‘Okay, so what’s going on here?’ I can kind of piece it together and then I look in the makeup trailer of all the head shots and the names of all the characters, and I can put together what I think the movie’s about. I could guess with you. I can’t speak for that. I don’t know anything.”

Of course, Favreau must have known Tony Stark would be dead for Spider-Man: Far From Home given his involvement in Avengers: Endgame and, more specifically, Tony’s funeral sequence which called for a heartbreaking line with Morgan H. Stark. We can’t blame him for dodging the bullet of spoiling something and getting fired like Mark Ruffalo, though.

“I’m part of the Stark family of companies, and a lot of time has passed since the last one, so a lot’s implied,” Favreau said.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.