Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals the Mysterio Car

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio. It seems Mysterio drives in style. Gyllenhaal shared a photo to Instagram of him standing next to a Spider-Man: Far From Home-themed car. The car has Mysterio painted on the side and a “MYSTERIO” vanity license plate. The car had a Spider-Man perched on its hood. In the Instagram post, Gyllenhaal wrote, “Find someone who looks at you the way Spider-Man looks at me. #spidermanfarfromhome” You can take a look below.

An extended television spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home showed Spider-Man recruiting Mysterio into the Avengers. Mysterio is known as a trickster, illusionist, and villain in the Marvel Comics universe. A pair of battling billboards may be a clue that Jake Gyllenhaal’s cinematic version of the character will remain true to form.

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man dealing with living up to Iron Man’s legacy while traveling abroad on a school trip to Europe. The film is projected for a $170 million holiday weekend opening.

While the film won’t open in theaters until July 2nd, ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis is one of the lucky few who have seen Spider-Man: Far From Home already. In his 5-star review, he teased big deal post-credits scenes:

“While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.

It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever. Top to bottom, it is a complete moviegoing experience. It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a by far a home run.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is already certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have been pouring out praise for Marvel Studios’ second Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Spider-Man also appears in Avengers: Endgame, returning to theaters this weekend with new footage.