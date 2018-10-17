‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Tom Holland Celebrates Last Day of Filming With New Photo

It looks like Tom Holland‘s latest performance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man is about to be wrapped up.

Holland recently shared a candid photo of himself on his Instagram account, with a caption about how he’s “walking into [the] last day” of filming for Spider-Man: Far From Home. You can check it out below.

Walking into our last day like…. #spidermanfarfromhome

For Spidey fans, this will surely be a bittersweet notion, as quite a lot of early content has come out of Far From Home‘s production. Behind-the-scenes photos have revealed major looks at two new suits for Spidey, as well as the costume that will be worn by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and a whole lot of other potential plot points.

Far From Home will see Peter taking a globetrotting class trip at some point in time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will somehow make the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man cross paths with Mysterio and possibly other villains. To an extent, the film is expected to serve as a palette cleanser for MCU fans after whatever comes their way with Avengers 4.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Of course, there is a bit of a mystery in how exactly Far From Home‘s promotional campaign will come about, considering the fact that Peter is very clearly dead after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Stephen McFeely posited in an interview earlier this year. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

What do you think about Spider-Man: Far From Home nearing the end of filming? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.