Tom Holland Thanks Spider-Man Fans for Their Reactions to ‘Far From Home’ Trailer

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home finally dropped today, and it looks like the franchise’s star is happy to see such a positive reaction to it.

Tom Holland recently shared a screenshot from the trailer on his Instagram account, alongside a heartfelt message thanking fans for their support. At the end of the caption, Holland teases that there’s “much more to come”, alongside a winking emoji.

The Far From Home trailer became a bonafide hit with fans when it debuted on Tuesday morning, showcasing Holland’s Peter Parker on a summer abroad trip with his classmates. While Peter is content leaving his Spider-Man suit behind during the trip, he quickly gets recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), which puts them all in the path of the Elementals and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures.” Gyllenhaal explained during the CCXP panel. “And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them. And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

And while the film’s place in the larger canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been called into question, the film is poised to be a unique companion piece to Avengers: Endgame either way.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 5, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019.