New Spider-Man: Far From Home Clip Reveals What Happened On Mysterio’s Earth

Now less than two weeks away from the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a new clip from the film has surfaced and shows exactly what happened on Quentin Beck/Mysterio’s homeworld that forced him to allegedly travel between dimensions and arrive on Earth-616. In an explanation from Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) himself, the Elementals essentially overtook the entire world, either by burning it to a crisp or, as seen in the hologram in the center of the room, flooding wherever they could.

The quick clip is in the same bunker we’ve seen in the trailers before, presumably during one of the first meetings between Beck, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Peter Parker (Tom Holland). That’s especially evident in the new clip — which you can see above — as Parker is not only just being briefed on the situation, but he also happens to be wearing the original red and blue suit Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) gifted him in Captain America: Civil War.

Again, it’s certainly a peculiar plot device to have Mysterio working as an ally to Parker and Fury, especially when you consider the character’s long-running rivalry with the web-slinging Spidey in Marvel comics mythos. Another red flag has been raised when a previous trailer brought up the suggestion of a multiverse existing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something a bit hard to believe given the trickster source behind it all. As seen in previous marketing, the Elementals appear to be made up of at least Hydro-Man, Molten Man, and Sandman.

Should the multiverse be something that actually exists in the MCU, that opens up an entirely new world of storytelling possibilities for Kevin Feige and the team at Marvel Studios. Not only do they now have organic ways they could introduce the X-Men and Fantastic Four, but a multiverse would seemingly allow the filmmakers to retcon various characters and existing movies as they see fit. Then again since the less-than-reliable Mysterio is the source of everyone thinking a multiverse exists, it could all just be one big ol’ red herring.

Do you think Mysterio is actually from another world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame remains in theaters while Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.