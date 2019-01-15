‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Gives New Look At Black and Red Suit

Spider-Man gets two new suits in Far From Home, and the black and red costume gets most of the shine in the new trailer.

As you can see from the first few moments, his new suit is black and red with a white spider-symbol on the back. Most of the design is the same as his Homecoming suit, just color swapped, though his gloves sport a few differences. In the new trailer, we see him web jumping towards a bridge and then gliding towards the target, which is a huge cloud of smoke rising from the bridge.

Spidey will also get a Stealth Suit during the film, but this one seems to be his predominant new look. It shares a bit in common with the Superior Spider-Man costume that Doctor Octavius wore during his days in Peter’s body, though here Peter is going with his normal mask.

The suit is slick looking to be sure, and as you can see in the image below, it’s going to look so good in motion o the big screen. We aren’t sure if he’ll be getting a third costume by the end of the film, as was the case in Homecoming when Tony Stark showed him his Avengers suit, but hopefully, we’ll get a few more costumes before the credits roll.

We aren’t sure when exactly the film takes place, but previously it was stated by Sony’s Amy Pascal that it was minutes after the Avengers movies wrapped up. If that’s the case that means Nick Fury, Spidey, and pretty much the whole Parker family is back in action after the decimation. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Angourie Rice (Betty, Jacob Batalon (Ned), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Numan Acar (Magnum). You can check out the official description below.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.