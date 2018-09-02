Samuel L. Jackson Posts ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Photo Teasing Nick Fury

It looks like the legend is back, Marvel fans! Nick Fury wasn’t doing so hot at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but the infamous spy will get another go at things in Spider-Man: Far From Home. And, thanks to a new photo, fans know Fury will rock his usual facial hair for the big comeback.

Over on Instagram, the actor posted a behind-the-scenes photo as work gets underway on the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. As you can see below, the image is a bit hairier than fans may have expected.

“Back in the box,” Jackson wrote. “Let the games begin.”

As you can see above, the photo shows a counter with various makeup and special effects tools lying around. To the left, some familiar facial hair is seen pinned to a cushion, so fans know how Fury stores his mustache when it needs a break.

As the photo was taken in the United Kingdom, the timing of Jackson’s photo aligns with shooting on Spider-Man: Far From Home. Currently, the film is in production around London as stars like Zendaya and Tom Holland have been seen around the city. Now, Jackson can be added to that list, prompting netizens to speculate about his role in the movie.

Of course, there are several questions the MCU needs to answer about Fury before his role in Spider-Man: Far From Home can be sussed out. The last time fans saw the former SHIELD Director, he had been snapped by Thanos right after sending an SOS to Captain Marvel. Soon, a much younger version of Fury is slated to appear in Captain Marvel next spring before Avengers 4 reveals the character’s fate a couple months later. It seems the character will pop up in the Spider-Man sequel that summer, giving fans a triple-dose of Fury for good measure.

At this point, there is no telling how the new Spider-Man movie will factor in Fury, but fans can expect the sequel to feel very different from the third and fourth Avengers features. During an interview with ComicBook, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stressed the film will cleanse the MCU’s palate following the heavier blockbusters.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.