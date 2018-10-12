New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Black-and-Red Suit Could be Based on This Unused Concept Art

Tom Holland’s take on Spider-Man looks to be getting yet another new suit in his next movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Various photos and videos taken from the New York City set started to appear online Friday morning, teasing a never-before-seen, red and black suit.

Unlike the previous suits that Holland has worn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new costume doesn’t closely resemble a design from the comics, causing fans to wonder where the idea came from.

Take a look at the new design in this photo.

There are some shades of Superior Spider-Man in the suit, and the white logo on the front closely resembles the suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man game on PS4. However, this new design most definitely isn’t a carbon copy of either one of those.

So where did the idea come from?

While it’s likely a brand new design for Far From Home, it looks like it could be an update version of concept art that was drawn for Holland’s debut movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Back in 2017, after Homecoming was released in theaters, Marvel concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared some photos of unused suits designs that he had drawn up for the movie. Of the four photos, two are completely red and black, and the other two feature very little blue.

These suits, especially the first photo in the set, closely resemble the new costume seen in the recent set photos. The biggest different is the size of the spider logo, which sprawls across the chest in the concept art, but is smaller in the final product. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see the back of the costume in this photo, so there’s no way to fully confirm or deny whether or not the rear logo is white.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.