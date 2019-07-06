Spider-Man: Far From Home May Include Secret Wars Easter Egg

It’s always a big deal when Spider-Man gets a new costume, and after all of the new looks in Spider-Man: Far From Home, some Marvel Studios fans might be a bit overwhelmed. After all, three costumes in one movie? What is this, Iron Man?! Well, kinda, but the fact remains that the new movie packed in a lot of upgrades for the Wall Crawler.

But it turns out that his final costume, the updated black-and-red version of his suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming, was created with a major reference to the Symbiote Suit’s debut in the classic Marvel Comics event series Secret Wars.

In Issue #8 of the series, Spider-Man’s costume is in tatters and fellow heroes the Hulk and Thor point him toward a mysterious machine that can create clothing by simply reading the thoughts of the user. Spider-Man attempts to recreate his classic red-and-blue costume, but instead a black glob appears and gives him the black-and-white look that has since become a fan favorite.

The sequence with the machine is somewhat reminiscent of the scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, when Peter Parker takes control of Tony Stark’s secret lab and creates his new costume. But instead of finding a mysterious piece of alien goo that eventually attempts to dominate his psyche, Spidey instead creates a functional costume that helps in his quest to eliminate his foe.

It’s not exactly the Symbiote Suit, and so long as Sony Pictures continues their Venom franchise outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it doesn’t look like we’ll ever get that alien-made costume in the franchise.

But Marvel did also provide an all-black costume for Spider-man in the new film, though it’s made with the help of Nick Fury, serves a functional purpose, and is referred to as the Stealth Suit.

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland spoke with ComicBook while on the set for the new movie where he revealed new details about the secret costume.

“It’s awesome. It’s not actually capable of much. We stripped Spider-Man back and it’s now just him relying on his powers. But it is his ability to act as Spider-Man without the world knowing that Spider-Man is there. It’s just an idea that he has to keep his identity from his friends. It’s awesome, it’s really, really cool. I can go to the bathroom, which is a huge bonus, you know,” Holland joked.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.