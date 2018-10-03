‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Up-Close Look at New Stealth Suit

A new photo captured from the Spider-Man: Far From Home set offers an up-close look at the stealth suit sported by Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in the global-hopping Homecoming sequel.

The suit features what looks to be body armor and glowing goggles, possibly allowing for night vision on clandestine missions. There also appears to be a faint logo on the top right chest portion, which could be the symbol of S.H.I.E.L.D., the worldwide protective agency that will have a presence in Far From Home.

This fresh look at Spider-Man comes after paparazzi video delivered the first look at Jake Gyllenhaal battling the wall-crawler in full Mysterio regalia.

Spider-Man’s so-called stealth suit looks to borrow heavily from the comic book costume worn by the Peter Parker of Spider-Man: Noir, an alternate reality 1930s-set version of the superhero who fought crime with a pair of pistols in an era dominated by gangsters. That suit has since appeared in frequent video games, typically associated with an emphasis on stealth missions.

Super spy agents Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) were confirmed for returns in recent weeks before set photos and videos captured the S.H.I.E.L.D. heavyweights filming the globe-trotting Spider-Man sequel that sees the now 17-year-old superhero-slash-Avenger head overseas as part of a class field trip.

The pair were last seen in the post-credits tag of Avengers: Infinity War, where they were both dusted by the Infinity Stone-powered snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin) that annihilated half of all life in the universe — but not before Fury could send a desperate distress signal to a potentially off-planet Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), set to make her own MCU debut when she headlines the first female-led Marvel Studios blockbuster in March.

Also returning to the web head’s corner of the franchise are Zendaya as Michelle and Jacob Batalon as Ned, with Michael Keaton rumored to reprise his role as Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. the now-imprisoned Vulture. Gyllenhaal joins alongside fellow franchise newcomers Numan Acar (Aladdin) as “Dmitri” and J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) in an unknown role.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said previously Far From Home picks up just “a few minutes” after Avengers 4, which releases this May, two months before Spider-Man webs his way back into theaters with his second solo feature in the greater MCU.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019.