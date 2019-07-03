Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Tom Holland Reacts To Benedict Cumberbatch Impersonating Him

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland has quickly become a fan favorite, and one of the many reasons why is his naturally charming demeanor and youthful energy. Holland displays it quite a bit during his many press interviews, including the ones he did for Avengers: Infinity War, and many of those he did alongside Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch. In a previous interview, Cumberbatch actually revealed his impression of Holland, and in a new interview with BBC Radio 1 Holland was asked about his thoughts on the impression.

“I have yeah,” Holland said. “I have seen Benedict impersonating me and actually it’s not that bad. He hasn’t got the accent or the voice, but he’s got the energy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They then showed Cumberbatch’s impression, which we have to say is rather entertaining. Zendaya added: “I can’t do the Tom, but I can do Tom’s Peter Parker.”

“I tried doing a Tom but it just sounded, it just sounded like I was trying to be English,” Batalon said. “It just sounded generic British person,” Zendaya said. Tom didn’t know Batalon had an impression, saying ” “You tried doing a Tom? Go on Jacbo let’s hear some of it.”

“It’s just going to be a really terrible accent,” Batalon admitted. Tom still wanted to hear it, but Batalon was extremely hesitant, laughing and saying “I really don’t want to do this (laughs). It’s like Love Island. You’ve heard it before.”

“It’s like Love Island? How is this anything like Love Island? Oh, the way you speak,” Holland said, before revealing how different his voice from the show actually is. “If you’re referring to the guy who narrates the show he’s Scottish and sounds nothing like me.”

It seems at the moment Cumberbatch has the Tom Holland impression crown, and if he gets the accent down it will be unstoppable. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.