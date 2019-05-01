New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Coming Soon

Avengers: Endgame is blowing through theaters right now, but up next from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter in Spider-Man’s solo adventures in the MCU. A new report is giving Marvel fans a big heads up, as the next Far From Home trailer is supposedly about drop!

Here’s the rating and info for Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer 2, according to UK’s BBFC (via Trailer Track):

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to be one of the more pivotal ones that Marvel has put out, in that it will likely give us a much better glimpse at the state of the MCU after Avengers: Endgame, now that that film is out, and we know how its events play out.

WARNING – SPOILERS FOR ENDGAME AHEAD!

The big things Marvel fans are looking for in this new Far From Home trailer are:

How Peter Parker and Happy Hogan are carrying on in light of the death of Tony Stark / Iron Man in Endgame. What happened to Peter’s schoolmates during the Snap, in explanation of why they are all still in high school after five years.

It seems inevitable that the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer address these matters, as Marvel fans have been buzzing about them for weeks.

A recent interview with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts turned up some other interesting new details about the film. One big one is the fact that Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is actually an ally to Spider-Man, Nick Fury and SHIELD – at least when the movie begins. In fact, there are multiple details that potentially paint this MCU version of Quentin Beck / Mysterio as a SHIELD asset specializing in deception or subversion, like a Mission: Impossible IMF agent. Knowing what we know now, it’s easy to see how the events of Infinity War and the five-year gap to Endgame could have twisted Quentin Beck into being the Mysterio villain fans know from the comics.

We’ll know more for sure when Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer 2 drops – so stay tuned to our Comicbook.com/Marvel page for that reveal!

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!