This Fan-Made ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Blu-ray Cover Is Too Perfect

Spider-Man: Homecoming already leans into the teen movie genre quite a bit, but a new piece of fan art represents that in a pretty creative way.

Reddit user deknails recently shared his edit for the Homecoming Blu-ray cover, which replaces the traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe design with an homage to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. You can check it out below.

Even as a fan-made version, it’s still pretty impressive, and brings to mind a more light-hearted version of Deadpool‘s “Photo Bomb” DVD covers. It also fits the film’s more lighthearted place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that is only expected to continue with next year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film will see Peter Parker going on a globe-trotting trip with his classmates, although it’s currently unclear when exactly in the MCU that occurs.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Either way, it sounds like fans should be prepared for a high-octane adventure.

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Dan Lebental, the film’s editor, teased earlier this summer. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.