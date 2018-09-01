Marvel Fan Finds ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Detail We All Missed

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been playing so often on TV these days that it’s no surprise fans are continuing to spot interesting details and Marvel Cinematic Universe connections that they may not have noticed the first time around. Such is the case today, as one fan’s observation has gone viral on Reddit.

What has fans intrigued is visual evidence of a smaller character arc within Spider-Man: Homecoming, for two characters that you probably didn’t give a second thought to when you met them in the film. Take a look below to see what we mean.

As Reddit user u/MaximumVibe explains:

“A little detail I noticed whilst watching homecoming. The man and woman from damage control who took over from Toomes’ crew at the start of the movie can also be seen at the aftermath of the attack at the atm vestibule.”

The female head of Damage Control is Anne Marie Hoag, who is played by actress Tyne Daly. The two pictures (top to bottom) come from the opening of the film, and from after Spider-Man’s ATM heist fight. Taken together, the images tell a subtle but important story about what’s happened with Damage Control in the years between Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s opening and the scene pictured below.

In that span of time (it’s not the eight years the film mistakenly tells us it is), it’s clear that Hoag has grown into her role as a G-woman, and her agency along with her. In the second picture her dress and grooming is much sharper, and her authority much clearer and procedural, as if she’s definitely used to this line of work by now.

Damage Control is an important component of the Marvel Universe, as the agency is responsible for cleaning up after superhero and supervillain battles. The Marvel Cinematic Universe version was established by Tony Stark, much to the chagrin of Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), who was the city’s appointed clean-up man before Stark and the government intervened. What’s going to be truly interesting is seeing how institutions like Damage Control fare in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, as the post-Snap world will require all hands possible to maintain law and order, without the presence of so many of its heroes.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.