‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ Easter Egg Spotted in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

The mantra of the early days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe simply stated “It’s All Connected,” and throughout 20 films that continues to persist.

A newly discovered Easter egg from Spider-Man: Homecoming harkens back to a humorous exchange between Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger, referencing to their time at the amusement park on Coney Island.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, the ending fight between Peter Parker and the Vulture takes place on Coney Island right next to the Cyclone roller coaster. It turns out that Cap and Bucky had a tough time at this park, with Cap losing his lunch after riding the Cyclone.

The Cyclone is not a fictional roller coaster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is something that you can actually ride to this day. It was built in 1927 as part of Astroland, and was declared a landmark in the state of New York in the ’90s. It is now a part of Luna Park and has become an institution of Coney Island’s amusement park.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was a huge hit for Marvel Studios, bringing the Wallcrawler into the MCU in a major partnership with Sony. The current rights holders to the character’s cinematic appearances, Spider-Man was one of few missing pieces that will now play a big role in Marvel’s future.

The appearances of Iron Man, Happy Hogan, and Pepper Potts cemented its prominence in the MCU, but references to “the Incident” from the first Avengers movie — as well as Easter eggs like this — further flesh it out as a prominent part in the movies continuity.

It looks like the sequel will continue to play up those connections, as Spider-Man might be flirting with becoming an Agent of SHIELD.

It’s been confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill respectively in Spider-Man: Far From Home. And judging from new set photos, they might be improving Spidey’s tech in the event that Tony Stark won’t appear in the film.

After all, the writing is on the wall that Iron Man might not make it out of Avengers 4 alive. Without Robert Downey Jr., the Spider-Man franchise will rely on other established players in the MCU to continue grounding Sony’s foot in the MCU.

With Spider-Man: Far From Home mostly taking place in Europe, it’s probably safe to expect even more references to events in Sokovia to further prove that everything is indeed connected.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.