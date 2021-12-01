Spider-Man: Homecoming Script Included PSAs From More Avengers Other Than Captain America

Despite being a Spider-Man movie through and through, one particular moment in Spider-Man: Homecoming ended up as one of the most memed moments to come from the film, and it has nothing to do with the eponymous web-slinger. The sequence in question involves Hannibal Burress’ Coach Wilson showing Peter Parker’s physical education class a retro public service announcement featuring Captain America (Chris Evans). As it turns out, the filmmakers behind the movie wanted most of the Avengers to appear alongside Steve Rogers.

During ComicBook.com’s Homecoming #QuarantineWatchParty Tuesday night, writer Jonathan Goldstein revealed he and his writing partner came up with five additional PSAs to potentially film. “We had about five more of these educational videos with Avengers in them,” the scribe tweeted.

When asked if they were ever filmed, Goldstein responded by saying he didn’t believe so. The scene still counted as an appearance towards Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios, a deal that expired with Avengers: Endgame. Now, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is taking over the role of Captain America beginning with Captain America 4.

“I was actually fishing [when the report came out]. When I came back in to get some shrimp, the dude at the dock was like, ‘Hey, man! Did you see this s—?!’ I’ve been going to the same guy to get my bait for like 20 years and all of a sudden now he’s a fan. He had no idea who I was. Now he’s a fan,” Mackie previously explained about finding out about his own film. “Marvel’s so secretive, and it’s so ridiculous about what we know and what we don’t know. I have no idea. The dude at the dock selling me shrimp knows more about what’s going on with Marvel than I do.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.